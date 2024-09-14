HH Sheikh Hamdan Visited A Popular Ramen House And This Is What He Ordered

If you’ve ever been here it means you’ve officially…eaten like a prince!

On Saturday afternoon HH Sheikh Hamdan stepped out for a fun meal at the Michelin Bib Gourmand awarded restaurant Kinoya

And everyone is delighted that this beloved ramen house in The Greens has got well-deserved attention.

He ordered quite a feast from the resto

In a conversation with Lovin Dubai, the Founder of Kinoya and ramen chef Neha Mishra (@astoryoffood) spilt the bowl on his menu for the afternoon- he indulged in some beef tantanmen, spicy miso ramen, wagyu tsukune, katsu sando and more!

And yes he had favourites! She said,

“His favourites were the katsu curry and the spicy miso ramen…he loves the tsukune as well!”

Neha was thrilled to have the Crown Prince of Dubai over at her restaurant! Speaking about the experience she said,

“I’m really happy that out of all the food he appreciated he loved the ramen, because that’s what we are…we’re a ramen house. So for him to love the main thing was really special.”

The Crown Prince has long been a champion of homegrown brands,

He has consistently used his platform to spotlight local businesses.

Just yesterday, he took to social media to share a story featuring the viral Fix Dessert Chocolatiers, tagging and praising the brand. His sports team, F3, recently collaborated with the chocolatier, and in true Sheikh Hamdan fashion, he gave it his seal of approval, calling it simply “The Best.” His continued support highlights his commitment to uplifting Dubai’s entrepreneurial spirit, inspiring both local businesses and fans alike.

