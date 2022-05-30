Sheikha Mozah Sets A Milestone For Female Pilots By Becoming The First Woman To Pilot A Part Plane

Dubai’s First Woman Pilot

A new and important milestone for female pilots in civil aviation! Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum has become the first woman to pilot the AW609 tiltrotor.

During her visit to the U.S helicopter headquarters in Philadelphia, Sheikha Mozah piloted the revolutionary aircraft, making her the world’s first tiltrotor to receive civil certification!

Shattering The Glass Ceiling For Women

The world’s first tiltrotor expressed her joy and gratitude in a statement for Dubai Media Office: “I’m thrilled to be the first female pilot to test this revolutionary aircraft. It was not only a personal milestone but an opportunity to shatter another glass ceiling for women. I always push myself beyond my limits to prove that if I can do it, it is also within the reach of anyone else who is determined enough to try.”

“Piloting the AW609 has been something I’ve truly wanted to experience since I first saw the early prototype images. It is the natural evolution of my piloting experience, merging both fixed and rotary-winged piloting skills. Aircrafts like the AW609 tiltrotor make me feel really excited about the future of aviation, a future now open to more women who chose this industry,” she added.

Aviation Milestones

According to the National, Sheikha Mozah has been passionate about flying ever since she set foot into the cockpit of an aircraft at the age of 12.

Since then she’s soared in the field of aviation, setting several records and becoming the youngest enrolled student at Oxford Aviation Academy in England.

But her accomplishments don’t end here! she was then appointed as a first officer with Emirates in 2015 and set out on her first passenger flight from Dubai to Amman, Jordan; To eventually hit another milestone: Becoming the first lieutenant pilot in the Dubai Police Air Wing in 2019.