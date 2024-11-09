Sheikh Zayed Road Is Closing Tomorrow For Dubai Ride

Latest

It’s that time of the year where everyone’s busy putting on their running shoes and getting those steps in! The Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) is HERE folks! From October 26 to November 24, Dubai will transform into an active fitness destination.

As part of DFC, the most-loved Dubai Ride is happening TOMORROW and Sheikh Zayed Road will be closed from 3:30 am until 10 am. So take note if you’re gonna be up early!

Dubai RTA announced the closure of the following roads tomorrow:

-Part of Sheikh Zayed Road between the Trade Centre Roundabout and the second bridge
-Lower Financial Centre Road between Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road
-One-way from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard

The RTA also released alternative routes for participants for what will be a historic cycling event. Motorists can use the Al Mustaqbal Road, Al Wasl Road or the Al Khail Road.

That’s not all!

Dubai Metro will also operate for longer hours tomorrow.

The RTA announced that Dubai Metro will run from 3 am to midnight on Sunday for Dubai Ride.

This annual celebration, organized by Dubai Sports Council and Dubai Economy & Tourism has inspired millions to embrace a healthier lifestyle. Following last year’s phenomenal turnout of over 35,000 participants, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better!

For more info, click here.

