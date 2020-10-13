A Shelter For Stray Dogs Is Crying Out For Help During This Difficult Time

The Coronavirus has been tough for humans all around the world but it has affected some animals and shelters equally horribly. Shelters around the UAE aren’t any different. Stray Dogs Center UAE (@straydogscenter) was created to help abused and abandoned dogs get a safe space and proper health care. Lately, the shelter’s financial situation has hit rock bottom as they are unable to take in or rescue any more doggos

No thanks to this pandemic, their rescue missions have to be stopped until the bills are all cleared. This involves a massive amount of AED160,000 which is spread out over two vets. As a plea, these loving rescuers have asked followers and others for help as a small amount of AED10 per person could make a big difference to their funding. Because it’s their last resort, Stray Dog Center has put out the bank details needed to make payments in public to get funds ASAP

So far, this incredible shelter has helped 7000 animals and held socially distanced exhibitions where 25 doggos were able to get new homes