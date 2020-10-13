د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

A Shelter For Stray Dogs Is Crying Out For Help During This Difficult Time

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The Coronavirus has been tough for humans all around the world but it has affected some animals and shelters equally horribly. Shelters around the UAE aren’t any different.

Stray Dogs Center UAE (@straydogscenter) was created to help abused and abandoned dogs get a safe space and proper health care.

Lately, the shelter’s financial situation has hit rock bottom as they are unable to take in or rescue any more doggos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good morning, Our situation is dire and we have no option but to halt all rescuing until we clear our vet bills…We have stepped up as we always do with the closing of so many unlicensed rescue groups…Over the past few weeks we have taken in over 100 poor souls…Abused, sick, dumped and left to rot in the streets… The support we need to continue to help the poor strays is not forthcoming…We don’t need praise, thank you and such, we need help to clear our vet bills which are 160k between two vets…. Over 60k followers but only a handful that continually support…If even 1/4 of our supporters contributed 10dhs that would equate to 200,000… It breaks our heart to say no but it is what it is…We beg to survive and somehow 7 years later we have saved and rehomed over 7000 animals…. All hope is disappating and our cries for help go unheard…The few that support are very much appreciated but in these very trying times where only 2 private shelters are legally allowed to operate including us, unless a miracle happens and we get the support we need, we cannot continue to rescue…This is a final plea for support and sad day indeed for animal welfare… STRAY DOGS CENTER ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK AL BUHAIRA BRANCH SHARJAH ACC NO: 17463083 IBAN: AE590500000000017463083 SWIFT CODE: ABDIAEAD PAYPAL: operations@sdc-uaq.com

A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter) on

No thanks to this pandemic, their rescue missions have to be stopped until the bills are all cleared.

This involves a massive amount of AED160,000 which is spread out over two vets.

As a plea, these loving rescuers have asked followers and others for help as a small amount of AED10 per person could make a big difference to their funding.

Because it’s their last resort, Stray Dog Center has put out the bank details needed to make payments in public to get funds ASAP

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🐕RESCUE TAILS🐕 This poor soul has just come in from Sharjah…On closer inspection he has an eye injury and oozing paw with an indentation caused by either being tied down with wire or someone tried to chop off his toe 😞😞😞 Even after the obvious trauma he has been through he is the sweetest boy and wagging his tail ❤❤❤ Some days the words that want to spill out of my mouth would shock our supporters 😠😠😠 Ginger will go to the vet in the morning but we really need support 🙏🙏🙏 Our vet bills are still a whopping 160,000 dhs between two vets 😖😖😖 We are the only hope for these poor souls and very soon our vet account will be blocked if we don’t reduce a significant amount 😢😢😢 Please help us! STRAY DOGS CENTER ABU DHABI ISLAMIC BANK AL BUHAIRA BRANCH SHARJAH ACC NO: 17463083 IBAN: AE590500000000017463083 SWIFT CODE: ABDIAEAD PAYPAL: operations@sdc-uaq.com

A post shared by Stray Dogs Center (@straydogscenter) on

So far, this incredible shelter has helped 7000 animals and held socially distanced exhibitions where 25 doggos were able to get new homes

Stray Dog Center has managed to do events that catered 85 visitors at once and were able to take shape with the help of 14 volunteers who stepped up during this tough time. They are one of the few non-profits that perform rescues and provide shelters legally.

Hopefully, supporters will come through and the shelter won’t have to close their doors anytime soon

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?