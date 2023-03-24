4 Services That Make Shifting Homes In Dubai﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ Easy Peasy

Moving homes can be a daunting task, especially in a bustling city like Dubai. The process of packing, organizing, and transporting your bits and bobs can be stressful and seriously time-consuming.

But this is Dubai, and there are PLENTY of services to make the transition more seamless.

1. Have your home spruced up and maintained with any of mplus’s MANY services!

Caught in a pickle and need a quick home repair? Mplus is available 24/7 for all the dire last minute repairs you might need when moving in or out.

Their wide range of services includes everything from mechanical, electrical, and plumbing to handyman, water tank cleaning and painting needs with a guaranteed response time of under 4 hours.

The mplus crew are at your service 24/7 for a new lower price of AED180, including first-hour manpower.

Whether an annual package or a single service, Mplus has got you covered.

2. Dreadful packing made breezy – Dubai Boxes

The first steps of a move are always the most difficult… but having all your packing needs in order is one way to make the process a smooth one.

If you don’t know where to start, Dubai Boxes has got you covered with all your packing needs!

Simply message or call +971559864310 and they’ll hook you up with cardboard boxes, masking tape roll, etc right to your doorstep as soon as possible, so you can enjoy a seamless and easy packing experience.

Prices:

Medium Box 45x45x45cm – AED13/box

Quantity 4×13= 52dhs

Large Box 45x45x70cm – AED15/box

Quantity 5×15= 75 Dhs

Tape Roll= AED30

Urgent Delivery =🚚 AED30

3. For when the damage is done! – Repear Dubai

Whether you’re moving out and need to return the house to top tier condition or need to renovate the house the your moving in, it’s always a tough process finding someone reliable..

Look no further though! From air-conditioning repair to plumbing and even special cleaning services, Repear is your saving grace and one-stop shop for all your house repair needs

This summer, why not make a list of faults that need tending on and ring up rePear Handyman Services, a local resident and commercial maintenance team offering a tempting 20% off Summer Special promotion.

Carpentry, Civil Works, Electrical, Fit Out Services, cleaning and so much more.. Guaranteed professional and reliable service at affordable prices so you can get all your repairs done while you sit back and relax.

4. Your moving transport solution – Dubi Cars

Whether you’re arriving for the first time to Dubai, wanna rent or buy a car, the process has never been easier than with Dubi Cars!

Dubi cars has got you covered with leasing options, financial solutions for buying cars, and step by step help in the processes of safely buying a car including car inspections and insurances

You can also safely import and export cars from your home country or any country with them.

Other tips to bear in mind

Plan ahead: Start planning your move well in advance to avoid any last-minute stress. Create a timeline and schedule your move accordingly. Make a list of all the tasks that need to be done, such as packing, sorting, and cleaning. Find a reputable moving company: Hire a reputable moving company that specializes in home relocation in Dubai. Ask for recommendations from friends and family and do your research to ensure that the company is licensed, insured, and has a good reputation. Declutter before packing: Moving homes is an excellent opportunity to declutter your belongings. Sort through your items and decide what you want to keep, donate, or discard. This will not only reduce the amount of stuff you need to pack but also save you money on moving costs. Pack efficiently: When packing, start with the items that are rarely used and work your way towards the essentials. Use high-quality packing materials and label your boxes clearly. Pack fragile items carefully and separately. Consider hiring a professional packing service to ensure that your items are packed correctly. Notify service providers: Inform your service providers, such as your internet, gas, electricity, and water companies, of your move. Schedule the disconnection and reconnection of these services accordingly to avoid any inconvenience. Check parking regulations: Check the parking regulations in your new building or area. If necessary, apply for a permit in advance to ensure that the moving truck can park close to your new home. Prepare your new home: Before moving in, ensure that your new home is clean and ready for occupancy. Make arrangements for utilities and services to be connected, such as internet, gas, electricity, and water. Stay organized: Keep track of your belongings throughout the moving process. Create an inventory list of all your items and check them off as they are packed and unpacked. This will help you stay organized and ensure that nothing is lost or left behind.

