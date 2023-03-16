Shine Bright This Ramadan With Curated Décor Collections & FREE Masterclasses

Hey there, décor enthusiasts and Ramadan revellers! CB2 has got some exciting news for you that’s sure to put a twinkle in your eye and a sparkle in your home. They’ve launched the “Ramadan Reflections” campaign featuring not one, not two, not even three, but four curated collections! That’s right, Gilded golds, Moonlit silvers, Pure whites, and Timeless natural stones and woods have been handpicked to bring your personal style to your Ramadan celebrations.

But wait, there’s more! CB2 is hosting a FREEEEEE masterclass at their store in the Mall of the Emirates

On March 18, from 4pm to 6pm, Emirati Interior Decorator & Space Consultant Manar M Alali will be teaching a class on creating beautiful iftar tablescapes (“The Art of Crafting Beautiful Ramadan Dessert and Coffee Tables”). The masterclass will be held on a first come first serve basis with 30 seats to fill the day of, so mark your calendars!

Sign up for the masterclass here.

Keep scrolling to check out CB2’s “Ramadan Reflections” 4 curated collections for the holy month:

4. The Gilded collection

This is a treasure trove of golden accents that will elevate any space. From the gleaming candlesticks to the shimmering tableware, these pieces will add a touch of glamour to your iftar gatherings.

3. Timeless collection

The Timeless collection features earthy, natural materials that will stand the test of time, from wooden serving dishes to beautiful marble kitchen staples.

2. The Moonlit collection

This beauty is all about sleek sophistication, focusing on silver accents and monochromatic pieces. This collection is perfect for those who prefer a more minimalist style.

1. The Pure collection

Think white silhouettes, with crisp linens and delicate ceramics that offer a sense of purity and simplicity.

