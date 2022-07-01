Single-Use Carry Bags In Dubai Will Now Have A Tariff of 25 Fils

د . إAEDSRر . س

Starting from today – July 1 – the Dubai Government has implemented a tariff of AED 0.25 on all single-use carry bags

All stores – groceries, boutiques, restaurants, pharmacies to name a few – will now charge the fee for any carry bags that are less than 57 micrometres in thickness. These carry bags are not limited to plastic but also paper, biodegradable plastic and plant-based biodegradable material.

This is only applicable for the carry bags used at the point of payment. Packing bags and bags thicker than 57 micrometres are exempt from the tariff.

Transitioning to from unlimited bags to paid bags

The Dubai Municipality has allowed a duration of four months to shops for applying the new decree. Retailers are now required to use posters to inform the customers about the rule at all checkout stations.

The initiative is to ensure the reduction of waste produced and the damage caused to the environment. The United Arab Emirates plans to effectively ban all single-use carry bags by the year 2024.

