Two Cars Installed With Fake Police Lights Were Impounded By Dubai Police

The Dubai Traffic Police issued a warning today against anyone who illegally fits their cars with fake police/emergency strobe lights

The red and blue warning lights are exclusively reserved for police cars and emergency vehicles and cannot be misused by motorists. The strict warning comes after two vehicles were seen taking advantage of this on highways E311 and E611. Both the incidents were immediately reported, the vehicles confiscated and the drivers fined.

Colonel Juma bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department, urged motorists to avoid facing legal liabilities

He also urged them to adhere to traffic laws and prevent endangering their lives and the lives of others. The two cars were impounded on separate occasions, both having used the emergency warning lights to give motorists a fake impression of authority to give way to them.

