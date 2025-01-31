SKIP THE FLOWERS: 5 Perfect Jewellery Pieces For Valentines

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
The most beautiful thing about love is that it never fades. So why mark a day of love with something as temporary as flowers? This Valentine’s Day, show your loved one that you mean it when you say, “I love you forever!”
Each piece is crafted in responsibly sourced natural diamonds and 18K gold. With prices starting at just AED 750, there’s something special for every love story and every budget.
A bouquet that will never wither away… just like your love.
Go the extra mile with this complete set. So you can adorn her like the goddess she is. A stunning necklace, earrings, bracelet, and a ring to seal the deal!
This is for your princess! Gift this to watch her radiate.
They’ve got beautiful bangles and rings that will be a cherished reminder of your love.
They’re so adorable. The perfect addition to a love that is simple, kind, and warm.
Because everyone deserves loving! With every purchase from the ‘Heart to Heart’ diamond collection, customers will receive a fabulous branded watch from either Anne Klein or Calvin Klein—absolutely free!
These can be personalized with a heartfelt video message to make your gift even more meaningful and unforgettable. With all this support, you’re going to ace the Valentine’s Day game this year.
Whether it’s a gift for someone special or a treat for yourself, the ‘Heart to Heart’ collection is all about timeless elegance and thoughtful surprises. Don’t forget to share your moments with the hashtag #LoveThatNeverFades and let the world know that love truly sparkles!
Where? Across Al Malabar Gold & Diamonds Showrooms and Online.
When? Until Feb 16 only!
