4 Huge Music Events Party Animals Will Love This Weekend

Dubai’s music scene is buzzing this week, with a diverse range of events set to electrify nightlife enthusiasts.

From Afrobeats to electronic tunes, here are 5 events you simply can’t miss at Soho Garden Meydan this weekend:

Whether you’re into Afrobeats, melodic techno, or hip-hop, Dubai’s nightlife this week has something for every music lover. Get ready to hit the dance floor!

4. Tekno Live at Black Club DxB

Prepare for a night of vibrant beats as Nigerian Afrobeats star Tekno headlines Black Club DxB this Saturday, 5th October. Known for his global hits like “Duro,” “Pana,” and “Skeletun,” Tekno’s blend of Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall will have the crowd moving all night long. Supporting DJs MOKY, SAVAGE FASHO, RAMESSES, and MC TINO will keep the energy high from the moment doors open at 10 PM.

Where: Black Club, Dubai

When: Saturday, 5th October

Time: Event starts at 10 PM

Entry: Free for ladies before midnight, AED 150 for men

Reservations: Call +971 52 388 8849 for table bookings

3. Innellea Live at HIVE – Friday, 4th October

On Friday, HIVE will host a night of melodic techno with a headlining performance by Innellea and Roman Kyn. Known for his innovative DJ sets that merge futuristic soundscapes with deep beats, Innellea will create an atmosphere that goes beyond the ordinary. HIVE, one of Dubai’s premier nightlife spots, promises a fully immersive experience with its top-notch sound and lighting design.

Where: HIVE, Soho Garden Meydan

When: Friday, 4th October

Time: Doors open at 10 PM

Entry: Tickets from AED 150 on Platinumlist

2. Anfisa Letyago and David Lindmer at HIVE – Saturday, 5th October

For fans of electronic music, Anfisa Letyago and David Lindmer will take over HIVE this Saturday with their cutting-edge techno and melodic soundscapes. Expect a night of intense beats and stunning visuals as Dubai’s largest nightlife venue delivers an unforgettable experience.

Where: HIVE, Soho Garden Meydan

When: Saturday, 5th October

Time: Doors open at 10 PM

Entry: Free for ladies and couples before midnight; AED 150 for men

1. Audio Culture with CEZAR at Soho Garden Meydan – Sunday, 6th October

Closing out the weekend in style, Audio Culture is all about top-quality tech house and minimal beats. Headlined by Cezar (many of you may recognize him from headlining Soundwaves) and supported by Sam Farsio, Azi Ray, and Shellwell, this event at Soho Garden Meydan brings a high-end production, offering an intimate vibe reminiscent of a home party.

Where: Soho Garden Meydan

When: Sunday, 6th October

Time: Event starts at 9 PM

Entry: Free for ladies all night