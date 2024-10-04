4 Huge Music Events Party Animals Will Love This Weekend

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai’s music scene is buzzing this week, with a diverse range of events set to electrify nightlife enthusiasts.
Whether you’re into Afrobeats, melodic techno, or hip-hop, Dubai’s nightlife this week has something for every music lover. Get ready to hit the dance floor!
Prepare for a night of vibrant beats as Nigerian Afrobeats star Tekno headlines Black Club DxB this Saturday, 5th October. Known for his global hits like “Duro,” “Pana,” and “Skeletun,” Tekno’s blend of Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall will have the crowd moving all night long. Supporting DJs MOKY, SAVAGE FASHO, RAMESSES, and MC TINO will keep the energy high from the moment doors open at 10 PM.
Where: Black Club, Dubai
When: Saturday, 5th October
Time: Event starts at 10 PM
Entry: Free for ladies before midnight, AED 150 for men
Reservations: Call +971 52 388 8849 for table bookings
On Friday, HIVE will host a night of melodic techno with a headlining performance by Innellea and Roman Kyn. Known for his innovative DJ sets that merge futuristic soundscapes with deep beats, Innellea will create an atmosphere that goes beyond the ordinary. HIVE, one of Dubai’s premier nightlife spots, promises a fully immersive experience with its top-notch sound and lighting design.
Where: HIVE, Soho Garden Meydan
When: Friday, 4th October
Time: Doors open at 10 PM
Entry: Tickets from AED 150 on Platinumlist
For fans of electronic music, Anfisa Letyago and David Lindmer will take over HIVE this Saturday with their cutting-edge techno and melodic soundscapes. Expect a night of intense beats and stunning visuals as Dubai’s largest nightlife venue delivers an unforgettable experience.
Where: HIVE, Soho Garden Meydan
When: Saturday, 5th October
Time: Doors open at 10 PM
Entry: Free for ladies and couples before midnight; AED 150 for men
Closing out the weekend in style, Audio Culture is all about top-quality tech house and minimal beats. Headlined by Cezar (many of you may recognize him from headlining Soundwaves) and supported by Sam Farsio, Azi Ray, and Shellwell, this event at Soho Garden Meydan brings a high-end production, offering an intimate vibe reminiscent of a home party.
Where: Soho Garden Meydan
When: Sunday, 6th October
Time: Event starts at 9 PM
Entry: Free for ladies all night
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service