A Song For Beirut: Lebanese Musicians In Dubai Create Stunning New Melody

A song encouraging the youth of Lebanon to stay strong has been created by a group of Dubai-based Lebanese expats.

The accompanying footage is stunning. It shows the devastating extent of the damage following the Beirut explosions which killed 190 people, injured 6,500 and left approximately 300,000 homeless while the lyrics ask a young girl not to be afraid. The message is clear. It tells a younger generation that Lebanon will stand strong, it will rebuild and that the youth need not be afraid.

It was a family effort. Local singer and songwriter DD Foxx thanked her father Bassem Halabi for composing the lyrics and her sister Dana Halabi for editing. Other local artists came together to provide the vocals including Angi Shaya, Joe Koueik and Rita Mikhael.

The song and beautiful footage are drawing praise for finding the light at the end of the tunnel