Soon You Will Shop Using Cryptocurrencies At Any Majid Al Futtaim Outlets

Majid Al Futtaim is partnering with Binance to unlock the world of Web3 for all customers

Majid Al Futtaim is the leading operator of the best shopping malls across the Middle East. Binance is also the world’s leading blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency provider. Now combine both powerhouses and you’ll get one strategic partnership!

Majid Al Futtaim will harness the technology of Web3 to benefit your shopping experience. They’ll cooperate on a few blockchain projects including listing NFTs on Binance’s marketplace, creating a digital wallet infrastructure for virtual assets, and integrating Binance Pay.

Customers of Majid Al Futtaim stores will be able to purchase using virtual assets

Soon you can purchase with virtual assets at Majid Al Futtaim’s various destinations in line with appropriate laws and regulations. Get ready to pay for your everyday shopping and dining bills with CRYPTO and NFTs! The future is here.

“The exponential rate of technology development today is matched only by consumers voracious appetite for exceptional customer experiences in both the physical and digital world. We are delighted to be partnering with global Web3 leader, Binance on the new frontiers of customer engagement and experience and look forward to working in tandem to evolve the third generation of web technology, develop strong capabilities and deliver innovation and world-class omnichannel experiences to our customers,” Alain Bejjani, CEO at Majid Al Futtaim, said.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

