Spend AED200 For The Chance To Win A Seriously Slick GAC EMPOW

If you’re in need of a new set of wheels, or if you simply fancy yourself flying down SZR in one seriously snazzy piece of machinery, you’ve landed on the right page.

‘Cus for simply VISITING Souk Al Marfa, and logging your AED200 spend, this dream car could be yours! How you ask? Read on…

Spend AED200 at Souk Al Marfa and get a chance to win a new GAC EMPOW car

Visit the customer service desk with your receipt from any Souk Al Marfa store and add your details to enter. This comp is running until January 29 and you know the interest is going to be huge – RUN!

This stellar prize is just one more reason to visit Souk Al Marfa

Find this amazing array of stores and eateries located among Dubai Islands, Souk Al Marfa is the largest indoor waterfront market in Dubai with over 300 shops along a picture-perfect waterfront view. You can access the Souk by RTA water taxi, taxi, and by car. It’s always bustling, and it’s simply OOZING with fun shopping opportunities, hidden gems, and foodie spots to explore.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Souk Al Marfa (@soukalmarfa)

The important bits:

When? Jan 1 – Jan 29

How? Spend AED 200 and get the chance to win a GAC Car.

This Giveaway is brought to you by @celebratedubai, @gargashgacmotoruae & @gac_motor.