Splash Away At Dubai’s OG Waterpark HAVEN With Slashed Ticket Prices For UAE Residents

Every resident and tourist knows about waterparks in Dubai because they’re ICONIC! You just can’t beat a day splashing around at a waterpark, whether it’s chillin’ on a lazy river or getting your adrenaline going with an intense ride. All to enjoy with your mates and fam in sunny Dubai, AMARITE? Every Dubs resident is also widely familiar with the amazing Wild Wadi Waterpark™ BUT you may not have known that if you hold an Emirates ID, then you get PERKS! Wild Wadi Waterpark™ is welcoming residents with an exclusive UAE Residents Rate to make memories at unbeatable prices!

The UAE Residents rate is an offer that you can avail ALL YEAR ROUND at this waterpark haven

Wild Wadi Waterpark™ know how to put the wild factor in all their rides and are even launching an all-new F&B menu because who doesn’t need an energy boost after going down 30 rides?

Here’s another way you can make the residents’ offer even more worthwhile: you can get your ticket at an even more affordable rate when you book online. Find the ticket prices here!

The fun deets

Weekdays (Monday-Friday) info deets:

For online bookings:

AED169 for UAE residents 1.1metres and above

AED129 for UAE residents below 1.1metres

At the main gate:

AED 179 for UAE residents 1.1 metres and over

AED 139 for UAE residents under 1.1 metres

For weekends (Sat -Sunday):

For online bookings:

AED 189 for UAE residents 1.1 metres and over

AED 139 for UAE residents under 1.1 metres

At the main gate:

AED 199 for UAE residents 1.1 metres and over

AED 149 for UAE residents under 1.1 metres

Children under two years enter for free

The offer is available all year round. PLUS, UAE Residents get 20% off on Wild Wadi selected retail items!

Working hours: Wednesday to Monday from 10am – 6pm. Closed on Tuesdays.

Click here for more info!