Dubai Residents Can Now Sponsor Friends And Family For 90 Days In Dubai

According to the new visa rules, Dubai residents can sponsor their parents, siblings, children, grandparents, grandchildren, and in-laws for a 90-day visa.

The visa can be renewed for another 90 days, but the person must leave the country for at least one day before the renewal process

Residents can apply for the visa through the AMER centre or the GDRFA website

They will need to create an account, fill in the application form, and upload the required documents, such as a passport copy and a recent photograph. The application fee for the 90-day visa is AED 570. There is also a security deposit of AED 1,000.

Once the application is approved, the Dubai resident will receive an e-visa, which they can then send to their family member or friend. The person receiving the visa must print out a copy and present it at the airport along with their passport to enter the country.

Dubai residents who wish to sponsor 90-day visas for their family or friends can also visit any of the AMER centres to apply for the visa. The sponsor will need to provide the required documents, including a passport copy and a recent photograph, and pay the application fee. Once the application is approved, the sponsor can collect the visa from the centre or have it delivered to them through a courier service.

Dubai residents who wish to sponsor 90-day visas for their family or friends do not have to meet any minimum salary requirement or monthly rent requirement

However, the sponsor must have a valid residency visa for Dubai and provide a security deposit of AED 1,000, which will be refunded when the visitor leaves the country.

