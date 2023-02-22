WIN A 2 Night Stay At The Address Marina Residence With Stay Holiday Homes

If you’re looking for the ultimate staycay provided by the good people who know EXACTLY what makes a perfect weekend getaway then… BAM! you’ve landed on the right page.

Stay Holiday Homes by AGP has got you whether you’re looking for a weekend getaway or a month-long stay. In short, it’s the go-to for fully equipped, elegantly designed, and leasable homes away from home, with locations dotted around Dubai, famously good service & exceptional apartments…

…and they’re giving one lucky couple an incredible weekend of memories to prove exactly that!

WIN a 2-night couple’s stay at the Address Marina Residence!

To enter, simply:

Follow @ happierwithstay

Describe your perfect #STAYcation in one word

Tag a friend and save the post

It’s that easy!

*T&Cs APPLY (The winner is required to deposit AED500, which will be refunded on the date of departure and booking is subject to availability.)

Don’t miss out on this chance to win!

The Address Marina Residence is one of Stay Holidays’ premier locations, and it is the ideal location for you to enjoy your getaway. This luxurious residence offers stunning views of the Dubai Marina and is situated right in the heart of the city’s most vibrant district. From here, you can explore the city’s famous landmarks and attractions, enjoy the vibrant nightlife, or relax and enjoy the stunning views.

Review check! Stay Holidays pass the Google review check time and time again

The team offers contemporary apartments with brilliant facilities, such as an infinity pool and a gym and you’re looking for the perfect holiday home that offers a sense of luxury and that fuzzy, home feeling, but with all the modern amenities? Then Stay Holiday Homes is your new go-to.

You’ll find an array of options, ranging from studio units to 3-bedroom units and they are also located near famous landmarks, ensuring easy access to all the hotspots in the city. (Find Stay Holiday spots in La Mer, Marina, downtown, Barsha, Bur Dubai, Deira).

Take it from a happy customer… Perfect location, short walk across the bridge to the beach. With direct access to the shopping mall, you have everything on your doorstep. The free access to the pool and the check-in procedure, give the luxury experience of a 5* hotel, which makes”, which show their dedication to providing excellent service. So, if you’re looking for a holiday home in Dubai, Stay Holiday Homes is a perfect choice

