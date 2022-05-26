Step Into The Metaverse At This Insanely Futuristic Convention In Dubai

This one is for the techies of the city!

The pop culture convention has finally landed in Dubai for the first time – Celebrating the latest technologies in blockchain gaming and tech, esports, NFTs, Web3 and so much more!

Unlike any usual blockchain event, Metacon includes pillars from ‘Gaming and Technology‘ which will showcase leading blockchain developers plus the latest and upcoming games that will create a revolution in play-to-earn, watch-to-earn and stream-to-earn experiences.

It’s also all about ‘Art NFTs‘ from the history, creation, buying, selling and partaking in auctions, AND the ‘Esports’ that stream the latest blockchain games and tournaments. Not forgetting, ‘Web3′ and how it’s reshaping the industry from concerts in the metaverse, to VR theme parks!

All this & more kinds of fun can be found in the world of Metacon.

This one-of-a-kind ‘metaverse into reality’ event will transport you to a new whole world of NFTs, tech & gaming and it’s sure to be a wild ride!

Click here to get your tickets!

PLUS, every ticket will give you the opportunity to mint it and turn it into an NFT

The event’s THIS weekend at The Arena in Dubai World Trade Centre and it’s going to be awesome!

Tickets for MetaCon are now available via metaconglobal.com, with every ticket giving the buyer the opportunity to mint it and turn it into an NFT!

Categories include WAGMI for a day pass and FOMO for a weekend pass, both inclusive of Metacon One NFT Token giving visitors an always-on access to future NFT drops, exclusive events, networking sessions, online sessions and more at Metacon and beyond.

ALPHA, the collector’s ticket and the highest ticket category, will also be sold in limited quantity and includes weekend access to the show, all the perks of the Metacon One NFT Token plus a mystery box of NFTs with a collection of NFTs from Metacon Edition One partners and participating projects.

The Deets

Where? The Arena, Dubai World Trade Centre.

When? May 28 and 29.

You can get your tickets by clicking right HERE!