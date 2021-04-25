Professional Bodybuilder Steve Cook Pointed Out The One Thing About Dubai That He Finds "Insane"

Professional Bodybuilder Steve Cook joined the Lovin Daily to talk about everything from starting his career, Dubai gyms, and mental health.

He finds gym’s here provocatively “insane” because the people here are passionate, and hire professionals from all around the world to build their physique. He also spoke about the various options people have here in Dubai in terms of fitness such as cross-fit and bodybuilding. Also, how he elevated himself towards success with the help of social media.

“You can’t stay physically healthy until you’re mentally healthy”

Mental health is a bigger topic of conversation since the beginning of the pandemic started and due to that people haven’t maintained their physical health. He adds

“We don’t talk about being mentally healthy”.

Skip to 25:09 to hear why it’s important to focus on both your physical health and mental health.