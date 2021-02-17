Rare Striped Dolphins Spotted In Fujairah For The Second Time In 20 Years

A confirmed sighting of rarely seen striped dolphins has been recorded in the UAE for the second time.

It’s also been the second time in 20 YEARS the Striped Dolphin has been recorded in the region, both times by The Fujairah Whale Project, the first dedicated scientific study of whales and dolphins in Fujairah.

In an Instagram update, the project noted, ‘It is unknown whether Striped Dolphins are genuinely rare in the region, or whether they simply spend all of their time far from shore where people rarely venture.’

Striped dolphins spotted in Fujairah