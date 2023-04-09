Here Are Some Stunning Shots Of The Large Community Iftar Happening In Old Dubai

Dubai is the best place to be during the Holy Month of Ramadan and these pictures are proof!

Fatima, known on Instagram as @timavisual is a photographer and videographer based in Dubai, and she recently came across the free Iftar in Deira and was touched by the initiative

“I love to showcase the street life in Dubai through my camera or phone…It is a humbling experience and I like to capture those stories.”

The Iftar takes place in Old Dubai, Deira, near Al Ras Metro Station

It is a large community Iftar that has been organised every Ramadan since 1976 by the Iman Cultural Centre. However, it was put on hold for the past three years to help abide by the Covid-19 safety measures.

This year they are back to make the streets of Deira look especially aesthetic with their neatly lined Iftar boxes.

I think the most special thing was, that every street corner was filled with food and people having a huge Iftar together. You don’t see such events often, it is a special sight in Dubai. – Fatima

“Seeing the bread being handed out by several people so people can enjoy breaking their fast…”

“Seeing people doing their prayers and dua on the ground before eating the food…”

Fatima’s Instagram is loaded with several aesthetic pictures and videos of Dubai

She came from The Netherlands to the UAE about 2 years ago as an exclusive Content Producer for the Netherlands Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. Today she continues to add her magic to all her work, and is definitely someone to look out for!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🇳🇱🇲🇦 Fatima | Photographer (@timavisual)

READ NEXT: Everyone’s Losing It Over The Faz3 Phone Flip!

Get the latest Dubai news direct to your phone RN! Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE App Store & Play Store to get the latest trending stories to your phone.

Subscribe to our Newsletter!