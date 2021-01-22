A Luxury Stylist Dressed Up 'Bridgerton' Style At A Well-Known Dubai Store

Dubai’s favourite luxury stylist and personal shopper, Nicole On Trend, strikes again with a dress-up video that we can’t help but love.

The video in question, was taken at Dubai’s Galleries LaFayette, and features Nicole playing dress up in outfits similar to hit Netflix show Bridgerton’s overall theme.

Daaahlin, it’s just SO divine

This was the outfit selection we never knew we needed, from the frilly details, teatime, and bolero-style sleeves.

Fans of the new show gawked at the hilarity and in amazement of the accuracy in her comments section, showing just how wide its reach has become.

