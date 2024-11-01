Dubai Crunches Its Way To A World Record For The Biggest Ever Crunch Relay!

Dubai loves a world record, and this weekend, Subway served up one for the books! To kick off its Footlongest Crunch Series, Subway® gathered 261 fitness fanatics and sandwich lovers at South View School to set a brand-new Guinness World Records™ title.

The challenge? The most people participating in a crunches relay.

And in classic Dubai style, they nailed it in just 13 minutes!

But Subway® didn’t stop there. With local icons like Amal Bin Haidar, the UAE Women’s National Basketball Team’s former captain, and Saudi footballer Farah Jefry, the event turned into a full-blown celebration. These stars brought their A-game, showing that whether you’re a pro or a fan, Subway’s got the moves (and the crunches) for everyone.

And if you think crunches sound tough, wait till you meet the Footlongest Crunch Series! Inspired by the Middle East’s obsession with adding an extra crunch to just about everything, Subway® teamed up with Doritos™ to bring the region’s boldest sandwich lineup to life.

The Footlongest Crunch Series features two mouth-watering new subs, a fresh salad option for those keeping it light, and a game-changing side…Footlong Loaded Doritos™

That’s right, Subway’s signature flavor with a twist that’s as crunchy as it is satisfying.

Whether you’re a crunch connoisseur or just love the idea of an epic sandwich with a side of Doritos™, this series is for you. But heads up, it’s only here for a limited time in the UAE, KSA, Kuwait, and Bahrain, and each market has its own special twist.

So, if you’re in the Middle East, this is your official “GO!” to grab a Footlongest Crunch sub while you can.

At Subway®, it’s all about flavor and balance. Subway® has teamed up with big names like Bin Haidar and Jefry, showing the region that great taste can go hand-in-hand with a healthy lifestyle.

And who wouldn’t want to grab a sandwich that says, “Eat Fresh, Feel Good” while breaking records and embracing the Dubai lifestyle?

So don’t miss out!

Find a Subway® near you, try the crunch for yourself, and join the record-breaking fun. It’s bold, it’s crunchy, and it’s everything you didn’t know you needed.