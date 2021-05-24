Inspo
10 Ways You'll Know Dubai Summer 2021 Has Finally Landed
10 Ways To Know Summer 2021 In Dubai Is Finally Here
Hey summer, dat you boo?
Oh yes, that familiar feeling of sweat crawling down your back, that’s summer in Dubai saying HELLOOOOOOO!
We’re sweaty, we’re hot, and that’s just the way it has to be.
Here are a couple ‘more ways to know that Summer 2021 is about to invade your life
10. Your fit friends will start telling you how easy it is to workout outside… if you wake up at 4am
9. Your taps only provide one temperature option: Boiling hot
8. You literally can’t touch the car steering wheel in the middle of the day
Pic via @pinsterest
7. You remember AC is the MVP you can’t live without
6. All future plans must be made indoors – no exceptions
5. Doggo parents have invested in doggo sockies for midday walkies
4. Mall parking is a nightmare ‘cus no one has anywhere else to be
3. The walk from the metro to the office is sticky… like, really sticky
2. You carry a spare deodorant wherever you go
1. You cancel all hair appts, it’s a lost cause at this point
Read next: A Resident Filmed Crow Attacks In JLT
It’s back. It’s finally back!
I’m not talking about summer temps, I’m not talking about Shark Week, I’m talking about Crow Season… the months when our black-feathered friends take extreme liberties and are frightening the life out of people around Dubai.
Crow season means the birdies are nesting, and in some cases, it means they can become predatorial and aggressive as they work to build their nests and guard their young. It’s been the topic of a number of Facebook convos in Dubai and when we asked our audience if you’ve ever experienced an attack… many of you chimed in with your experiences!