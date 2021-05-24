د . إAEDSRر . س

10 Ways You'll Know Dubai Summer 2021 Has Finally Landed

Hey summer, dat you boo?

Oh yes, that familiar feeling of sweat crawling down your back, that’s summer in Dubai saying HELLOOOOOOO!

We’re sweaty, we’re hot, and that’s just the way it has to be.

Here are a couple ‘more ways to know that Summer 2021 is about to invade your life

10. Your fit friends will start telling you how easy it is to workout outside… if you wake up at 4am

via GIPHY

9. Your taps only provide one temperature option: Boiling hot

8. You literally can’t touch the car steering wheel in the middle of the day

Pic via @pinsterest

7. You remember AC is the MVP you can’t live without

via GIPHY

6. All future plans must be made indoors – no exceptions

via GIPHY

5. Doggo parents have invested in doggo sockies for midday walkies

via GIPHY

4. Mall parking is a nightmare ‘cus no one has anywhere else to be

3. The walk from the metro to the office is sticky… like, really sticky

via GIPHY

2. You carry a spare deodorant wherever you go

via GIPHY

1. You cancel all hair appts, it’s a lost cause at this point

… All Gifs via GIPHY

via GIPHY

