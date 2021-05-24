A Resident Filmed Crow Attacks In JLT

It’s back. It’s finally back! I’m not talking about summer temps, I’m not talking about Shark Week, I’m talking about Crow Season… the months when our black-feathered friends take extreme liberties and are frightening the life out of people around Dubai. Crow season means the birdies are nesting, and in some cases, it means they can become predatorial and aggressive as they work to build their nests and guard their young. It’s been the topic of a number of Facebook convos in Dubai and when we asked our audience if you’ve ever experienced an attack… many of you chimed in with your experiences! Have you ever been attacked by a crow in Dubai?

If the thought of a crow landing on your head freaks you out… skip the next two videos Dubai resident Chris McKnight put himself on an unauthorised ‘crow watch’ in JLT and took to Instagram to prove just how nail-bitingly close these birds are getting.

Residents in the Greens, the Springs and JLT have reported problems with predatory birds

The crow nesting period begins in early March They begin constructing nests from soft materials and small pieces of wood and it usually takes up to two weeks to complete the build. The nests can be found in lots of places, but are commonly found in the eaves of skyscrapers and well-sheltered parts of trees. Keep an eye out for these nests, this is as an easy way to avoid contact with protective crow parents! When crows get up in your personal space

