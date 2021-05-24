Coronavirus
Chinese Tourists Can Now Get The COVID-19 Vaccine In Dubai For Free
According to the UAE state-run news agency WAM, it’s been confirmed that Chinese tourists can now avail themselves of both the Sinopharm vaccination doses – free of cost in Dubai.
This applies to Chinese nationals above 16 years of age and those who hold a short-term UAE visa.
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for further info. The vaccines will be administered by the Dubai Health Authority, (DHA).
This decision was made following a meeting in the UAE in March between H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Wang Yi, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister, where it was agreed to set up a regional vaccination centre. This initiative was rolled out by the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in collab with the Chinese Embassy in UAE.
Thus far only UAE citizens and residents above the age of 12 were eligible for FREE COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai as a part of the national vaccination drive.
Dubai Eases COVID-19 Restrictions Citywide – Effective Immediately
Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management has announced revised COVID-19 precautionary measures for events and restos throughout Dubai.
All updated measures are to come into effect from today, Monday, May 17. However, wearing a face mask and observing social distancing in public will still be mandatory.
List of revised regulations include:
1. Restos being able to seat 10 persons per table
2. Coffee shops to now allow 6 per table
3. Indoor events to allow 1,500 attendees
4. Outdoor events to allow 2,500 attendees
5. Entertainment venues can have increased capacity of 70%
6. Occupancy ceiling of hotels raised to 100%
7. Attendance at wedding events at homes is capped at 30, with compliance to COVID-19 regulations
8. Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities