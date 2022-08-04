Summer Hotel Deals Are In Full Swing – Grab ‘Em While You Still Can!

Get this, there’s a REGION WIDE 20% discount on ALL Rotana hotels and resorts, but you’ve only got until September 4 to avail.

Summer = vacay, so if you’ve got hols saved up, now’s the time to take advantage with a fab deal that’s actually available across the region! Summer is the BEST time to grab deals, not just in shops, but in hotels too, in Dubai and beyond!

But for a limited time only…

You’ve got until September 4 to get 20% off room rates in ALL Rotana hotels and resorts in the Middle East, Africa, Eastern Europe, and Türkiye – RUN!

So whether you want the ease of a staycay, or you’re feeling adventurous and want to experience something new, this booking link right here is a door opening on a brilliant book of new memories.

Get 20% off RIGHT NOW and enjoy some added value goodies!

The deal doesn’t stop there. Travelling with the fam? All Rotana hotels and resorts are also offering a complimentary extra bed in all room categories for family stays AND there’s free dining for kiddos.

There’s also FREE cancellation and no prepayment required, so you can book with peace of mind.

That’s right parents, are your ears pricking? It’s FREE dining for kids under 6 and 50% off dining for kids up to 12 years old.

Simply sign up with Rotana Rewards Select for Free, to become a member and avail of this exciting offer.

The important deets

The offer is running until September 4.

Click here for more info and start your booking journey