“Putting A Joystick On The Sun”: Faz3 Just Heard A Crazy Proposal For Solar Energy

Dubai, known for its futuristic vision and groundbreaking innovations, is once again pushing the boundaries of renewable energy technology.

A recent proposal heard by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, suggests a revolutionary concept that could transform the way we harness solar power.

A video shared by HH Sheikh Hamdan captures a Ben Nowack, Co-Founder and CEO of Reflect Orbital saying the following lines:

“We have control over water, right? We have irrigation. What we’re doing is we’re putting a joystick on the sun. So you can control when it shines,”

This bold idea aims to give unprecedented control over solar energy utilization, potentially revolutionizing sectors such as agriculture and solar power generation. In a statement from the Dubai Media Office, HH Sheikh Hamdan explains what Nowack was doing:

“highlighted groundbreaking advancements in space-based solar energy, including innovations that ensure sunlight reaches solar storage facilities at night.”

Existing Renewable Energy Projects

This proposal aligns with Dubai’s ambitious clean energy goals. The emirate aims to produce 75% of its energy from clean sources by 2050, as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050. The UAE has also committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, demonstrating a strong dedication to sustainable development.

Dubai is already making significant strides in renewable energy:

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park: The world’s largest single-site solar park, with a planned capacity of over 5,000MW by 2030.

Diverse Energy Mix: By 2030, about 27% of Dubai’s total energy production capacity will be from clean and renewable energy sources.

Carbon Emission Reduction: The solar park alone is expected to reduce more than 6.5 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually upon completion.

Hamdan bin Mohammed: As part of the regular gatherings at Za’abeel Majlis, I engaged with local dignitaries, traders, and business leaders to discuss Dubai’s developmental journey, future projects, and strategies to enhance local and global partnerships. During the gathering, I… pic.twitter.com/REFPoqY0Z8 — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 22, 2025

Only time will tell if this latest proposal will join the ranks of Dubai’s many successful green initiatives

While the “solar joystick” concept is still in the talk stages, it reflects Dubai’s innovative approach to renewable energy.

The emirate has a track record of turning ambitious ideas into reality, as evidenced by its successful cloud-seeding technology to enhance rainfall. As Dubai continues to invest in and develop cutting-edge renewable energy technologies, it solidifies its position as a global leader in sustainable development.