How To Offer Support For Someone Diagnosed With MS

MS Talks 2.0 is a collaboration between Lovin Dubai and Novartis. The 10-episode series brings together experts and members of the community to bring awareness to Multiple Sclerosis.

In this episode of MS Talks 2.0, we look at the importance of building a support network for patients, and in turn, how friends and family of MS patients can provide support.

To give more clarity on how to approach these delicate situations, Professor. Anu Jacob, DM, FRCP, is the Director of Multiple Sclerosis and Autoimmune Neurology and Staff Physician in the Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi joined the show.

He shared helpful tips on how you can provide support for a friend or family who has MS which include learning more about the disease and trying to empathize with the patient. He adds the importance of listening to their needs on a day-to-day basis, as every day is different. Professor Jacob also shares advice for people who are supporting their loved ones going through an MS diagnosis, tips for parents on how to handle if their child is diagnosed with MS, and tackles the genuine questions people have about offering support at a difficult time.

MS Talks 2.0 – What’s it all about?

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease affecting the central nervous system (the brain and spinal cord). Signs and symptoms vary widely between patients, and while there’s no cure for MS, MS Talks 2.0 will attempt to give you a greater understanding of the disease by answering common questions and by debunking myths.

The show, which is live in both video and podcast format, is a support for patients with MS, with episodes that offer advice on how patients can break the news to their families, how to find acceptance, treatment and alternative therapies, along with tips about how support networks can help patients throughout their journey.

Find MS Talks 2.0 on the Lovin Dubai Show and wherever you listen to your podcasts