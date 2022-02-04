Take A Snap Of This Billboard In Jumeirah For A Chance To WIN A Galaxy Product

A veryyyyy slick new billboard is about to be unveiled in Dubai.

If you’re in the Jumeirah Beach Road area… Keep you eyes peeled! A large tiger might be roaring to life above your head… but it’s not what you think!

It’s an eye-popping, roar-inducing 3D digital display, and it’s been unveiled in the build-up to Galaxy Unpacked 2022. ROAR!

Go big or go home: Samsung’s ‘Tiger In The City’ has been unveiled across many glittering metropolises, and the same billboard has appeared in New York, London, Seoul and Kuala Lumpur.

“Capture, tag, win!” Scroll for full competition deets

Fearless! Courageous! The tiger represents the Galaxy brand which bravely pushes tech barriers and blurs the lines between tech and reality

It looks EVEN BETTER at night

The tiger too, is a master of the night and ‘Samsung is using this iconic, bold animal in its limited-time 3D experience; mirroring the impressive abilities of the upcoming Galaxy flagship mobile. By channelling the image of the tiger, Samsung also embraces its fiercely innovative past, after over a decade of refusing to play it safe and driving the mobile innovations that shape our world.’ Hear hear!

Want to back this fierce brand by WINNING the next Galaxy product?

Want to WIN the next Galaxy?

Erm, OBVS!

Simply capture the most creative and fun photo or video of yourself posing in front of “Tiger in the City” billboard Share it in your Instagram account / TAG @SamsungGulf Instagram page and using #BreakTheRules and #SamsungUnpacked hashtags between February 4 and 8 – RUN!

*Winners will be announced through @SamsungGulf Instagram Channel on the 15th of February

*Only open to UAE residents

Good luck!