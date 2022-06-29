Take The Scenic Route With These 5 Walking Trails Across The UAE

Fancy a beautiful stroll to clear your mind or want a picnic with scenic views? Take the scenic route with these stunning walking trails across the UAE:

5. Wadi Abadilah – Fujairah

Insta-worthy nature scenes and a trail worth exploring

What? Agricultural farmland where you will spot banana trees, mango trees, date palms and more. As we’ve had a bit of rain this year, so you may be lucky to catch flowing streams and pools in the wadis. It is possible for little ones to do this hike but do keep an eye on them as a few rocks can be slippery.

Where? 1-hour 30 minutes drive from Dubai

4. The Farm – Al Barari Dubai

Escape from the fast paced city life vibes to this lush sanctuary

What? Enjoy buzzing birds and soothing sounds of fountains as you stroll down this farm/jungle themed sanctuary. The breathtaking views and delish food will guarantee you a day well spent!

Where? Al Barari, Dubai

3. Heritage Park – Abu Dhabi

This park is actually best known as a popular filming site among moviemakers and television producers for it’s stunning views!

What? Enjoy a solitary stroll along a designated walking pathway surrounded with colourful flowers, flowing fountains and beautiful views

Where? Corniche East , Abu Dhabi

2. Sharjah National Park – Sharjah

The largest park in Sharjah is a must-visit for a scenic stroll or picnic!

What? Your one stop solution for family get-togethers, picnics and other leisure activities. The park is equipped with large playgrounds, lush greenery as well as a large jungle gym with all sorts of facilities.

When? 8:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Where? E88 – Sharjah

1. Dhayah Fort – Ras Al Khaimah

Take the scenic route down memory lane to the 16th century!

What? The panoramic views from the fort’s ramparts are well worth exploring, and for anyone interested in history, exploring the fort itself is a must!

Where? Northern Al Rams, Ras Al Khaimah