Dubai Has Broken Yet Again Another Record With The World's Tallest Swing

As kids, I think we can agree that we’d all race to the swings at the park. It’s lowkey the most thrilling game in a playground, amirite?

As we grew a little older, rollercoasters were ‘all the rage.’

Dubai is giving you the thrill of rollercoasters and the memories of the playground’s swing set in one new ride

Bollywood Parks Dubai have unveiled the world’s tallest swing ride that you can go and enjoy right NOW!

The Bollywood Skyflyer is as tall as the tallest pyramid in GIZA The Bollywood Parks Dubai is one of the three theme parks that make up Dubai Parks and Resort . Due to COVID, they shut down for a few months and in January, they resumed activity. The park reopened with nine new rides but the one that has most jaws dropping, is the Bollywood Skyflyer The Bollywood Skyflyer beat the Orlando Starflyer for first place by adding 10 feet, making it the world’s tallest swing! The Dubai swing is iconically the same height as the tallest pyramid of Giza, both 140 meters tall. It took 600 days to build and 120 days to install.

Heart-wrenching and ground breaking new rides

Giving you the same vibrance in culture of India, the new rides at the park consist of a super cool Ferris wheel, a Mumbai taxi-themed rollercoaster and a heart stopping free-fall drop tower.

If you thought that would be it on the record breaking front, you’re mistaken. Bollywood Parks is ready to break a new record later this year with the Bombay Express, the region’s first and ONLY wooden rollercoaster! We just know it’ll be awesome.

