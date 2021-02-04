Dubai Has Broken Yet Again Another Record With The World's Tallest Swing

As we grew a little older, rollercoasters were ‘all the rage.’
Dubai is giving you the thrill of rollercoasters and the memories of the playground’s swing set in one new ride
Bollywood Parks Dubai have unveiled the world’s tallest swing ride that you can go and enjoy right NOW!
The Bollywood Skyflyer is as tall as the tallest pyramid in GIZA
The park reopened with nine new rides but the one that has most jaws dropping, is the Bollywood Skyflyer
Heart-wrenching and ground breaking new rides
Giving you the same vibrance in culture of India, the new rides at the park consist of a super cool Ferris wheel, a Mumbai taxi-themed rollercoaster and a heart stopping free-fall drop tower.
If you thought that would be it on the record breaking front, you’re mistaken. Bollywood Parks is ready to break a new record later this year with the Bombay Express, the region’s first and ONLY wooden rollercoaster! We just know it’ll be awesome.