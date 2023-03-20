A Jewellery Collection Has Dropped And You’re About To Be Obsessed

Jewellery lovers in the UAE have much to get excited about: A new collection has dropped with regional influences and it’s absolutely stunning!

The internet is obsessing over Rifa, a new collection by the much-loved brand, Tanishq, the popular boutique which creates fine jewellery to act as the universal language for life’s celebrations, and we stan!

The literal star of the fab new collection (and the piece you’ve probably spotted splashed all over your Insta feed), is the 8-pointed star, an iconic symbol of faith, courage, harmony, and balance.

It’s timeless, it’s elegant and it’s actually designed to celebrate the beauty and heritage of the Middle East

Celebrate a birthday, a loved one, a milestone, or simply celebrate LIFE with this timeless collection

From the 8-pointed star-shaped diamond, a celestial-inspired stunning ring or pendant symbolising specific virtues… there are also stellar-themed earrings to represent love. According to the brand, Rifa is trendy yet timeless, classic yet contemporary, ‘just like the progressive, strong, and courageous women of the region’.

You need to visit Tanishq to see each piece up close to make your final decision on which piece works best for you.

Each piece has its own significant story

At Tanishq we deep dive into cultural nuances to design jewellery that narrates meaningful stories for your personal adornment. For #GiftOfRifa we got inspired by the motif of the eight-point star, which is used abundantly in the region’s abstract art and architecture. It’s a personal amulet that reminds you of your loved ones in your journey of life. Common both in the UAE and India and in many cultures worldwide, the 8-pointed star lends itself to the creation of a collection that would appeal to the diverse nationalities that call the region their home,”

Beate Steinfeld, Trend & Design Head – Tanishq International

The important bits

Tanishq is newly opened at Dubai Silicon Oasis and Hamdan Street in Abu Dhabi.

You’ll also find showrooms at:

Al Fahidi Street, Dubai

Al Souq Al Kabeer, Meena Bazaar, Dubai.

Karama Center Shopping Mall, Dubai

Lulu Hypermarket, Ground Floor, Al Barsha, Dubai

Maison Luxe, Dubai Mall, Luxury Avenue, Dubai

Silicon Central Mall, Dubai Silicon Oasis

Al Saman Tower, Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi