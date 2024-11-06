The People’s Favourite Food Festival Is Back!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Attention, food lovers! The Taste of Abu Dhabi is making a glorious comeback, and you won’t want to miss it!
Get ready for a flavor-packed weekend with pop-ups from 16 of Abu Dhabi’s finest spots, all in one place. Expect everything from juicy burgers to delicate sushi, from international favs to local specialties, and SO much more. This is food heaven for anyone who loves to eat and wants to taste the best the city has to offer.
Pro Tip: Arrive hungry and wear stretchy pants because the lineup of flavors is unmissable!
But wait, it gets even better!
Ever wanted to master the art of BBQ or whip up pasta like a pro? Now’s your chance to learn from the best without spending a dime!
And for the music lovers, the festivities will be rocking with non-stop bands and DJs! Dance to live music while you sip on refreshing drinks and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.
Bringing the kids along? No problem! The mega kids zone is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while you dive into all the delicious offerings.
And for those looking for a more exclusive experience, the VIP Lounge is calling your name. Think fast-track entry, plush seating, and access to exclusive entertainment – perfect for those looking to level up their weekend.
From Standard Entry to Taster Packages and VIP passes, there’s an option for everyone, with tons of extras if you’re ready to treat yourself.
Important Deets!
Head over here to grab your tickets or check out the full lineup.
Don’t wait, this is one festival you don’t want to miss!
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service