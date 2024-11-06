The People’s Favourite Food Festival Is Back!

Attention, food lovers! The Taste of Abu Dhabi is making a glorious comeback, and you won’t want to miss it!

From November 15-17, Yas Gateway Park South transforms into the ultimate foodie paradise, and it’s time to indulge in the best that the capital has to offer…

Taste of Abu Dhabi is where all the best bites in the city come together—it’s the ultimate foodie’s paradise!

Get ready for a flavor-packed weekend with pop-ups from 16 of Abu Dhabi’s finest spots, all in one place. Expect everything from juicy burgers to delicate sushi, from international favs to local specialties, and SO much more. This is food heaven for anyone who loves to eat and wants to taste the best the city has to offer.

Pro Tip: Arrive hungry and wear stretchy pants because the lineup of flavors is unmissable!

But wait, it gets even better!

This year, prepare to roll up your sleeves for free culinary workshops featuring celebrity chefs like Marco Pierre White and Sanjeev Kapoor

Ever wanted to master the art of BBQ or whip up pasta like a pro? Now’s your chance to learn from the best without spending a dime!

And for the music lovers, the festivities will be rocking with non-stop bands and DJs! Dance to live music while you sip on refreshing drinks and soak in the vibrant atmosphere.

Plus, catch your favorite radio hosts from Dubai 92 and Virgin Radio, like Big Rossi and Priti Malik, keeping the energy high!

Bringing the kids along? No problem! The mega kids zone is packed with fun activities to keep them entertained while you dive into all the delicious offerings.

And for those looking for a more exclusive experience, the VIP Lounge is calling your name. Think fast-track entry, plush seating, and access to exclusive entertainment – perfect for those looking to level up their weekend.

Tickets are going fast, so get in early and save, prices start at just AED 75

From Standard Entry to Taster Packages and VIP passes, there’s an option for everyone, with tons of extras if you’re ready to treat yourself.

Important Deets!

Standard Ticket – AED 75

– AED 75 Taster Package – AED 180 (with food & drink vouchers)

– AED 180 (with food & drink vouchers) VIP Package – AED 325 (fast-track entry, exclusive lounge & perks)

– AED 325 (fast-track entry, exclusive lounge & perks) Sunday VIP Brunch Package – AED 375 (extra vouchers & lounge access)

– AED 375 (extra vouchers & lounge access) Prices will increase on November 15, and the VIP and Taster packages are expected to sell out quickly so grab yours soon!

Head over here to grab your tickets or check out the full lineup.

Don’t wait, this is one festival you don’t want to miss!