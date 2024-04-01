Taylor Swift Just Released A Song With Lovin Dubai!

While Swifties have been praying for The Eras tour to come to the UAE, Taylor Swift has gone one step further and released a song with Lovin Dubai. It dropped just hours ago and it’s already racking up views.

She visited the Lovin Dubai studios in Dubai Production City to record the track, deemed ‘the Lovin Dubai anthem’, for its April 1st release

Swifties have been manifesting this moment!

Lovin Dubai are subsequently investigating reports that this song has been created using AI and it was released on the 1st of April 2024

via GIPHY