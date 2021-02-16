This Realistic Cave In JBR Is The Ultimate Adventure Experience

TEPfactor Dubai is an indoor adventure experience at JBR and it’s HEAPS of fun!

If you want to get your heart rate up, go head-to-head against your friends (in the friendliest way, obvs!) and race to complete a mix of fun challenges, TEPfactor is for you!

With every Covid safety precaution in place, the team at TEPfactor Dubai are ready and waiting to provide you, your friends and family a brill experience. You can mix between teams of two and six (*cough, keep an eye on social for more deals!) and prepare for a mental and physical workout, ‘cus they’re about to put your patience, skill, fitness and logic to the test! The best bit? You can try as many of the challenges as you want andddd play as long as you can… #Challengeaccepted!

Check out the fun challenges on TikTok here!

Brace yourself – There are 21 awesome challenges to try!