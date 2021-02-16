Latest
This Realistic Cave In JBR Is The Ultimate Adventure Experience
TEPfactor Dubai is an indoor adventure experience at JBR and it’s HEAPS of fun!
If you want to get your heart rate up, go head-to-head against your friends (in the friendliest way, obvs!) and race to complete a mix of fun challenges, TEPfactor is for you!
With every Covid safety precaution in place, the team at TEPfactor Dubai are ready and waiting to provide you, your friends and family a brill experience. You can mix between teams of two and six (*cough, keep an eye on social for more deals!) and prepare for a mental and physical workout, ‘cus they’re about to put your patience, skill, fitness and logic to the test! The best bit? You can try as many of the challenges as you want andddd play as long as you can… #Challengeaccepted!
Check out the fun challenges on TikTok here!
Brace yourself – There are 21 awesome challenges to try!
Forget the world outside, the entrance transports you deep within a cave
Take note, my adrenaline-loving friends, this is NOT as easy as it looks. You need to be motivated and determined to complete each challenge, you and your team will be pushed to the limits in the attempt to complete the 21 challenges across 4 categories.
This is a FULLY indoor experience, all ages welcome, just come armed with the determination to see it through to the end, plus a good dose of team spirit!
Safety first! The venue is going above and beyond to ensure the safety of all players
Please note, all areas of TEPfactor Dubai are being deep-cleaned twice a day. The challenges are sanitized after each team and the venue is operating at 50% capacity. Your temperature will be monitored on arrival and all players must fill a pre-registration form and pre-screening questions prior to arriving at or starting their experience.
Price and timing deets:
Adults (13+): 99 AED Per person / per hour
Kids (8-12): 79 AED Per person / per hour
Note: *Kids between 8-12 years require an adult on the team
Weekdays (Sunday to Wednesday): 4pm – 10pm
Weekends (Thursday to Saturday): 12pm – 12am
Book it in!
Bahar Plaza, Al Gharbi St. – The Walk, JBR Jumeirah Beach Residences, Dubai, UAE
Get up to 3 hours of free parking when presenting a ticket from The Beach Parking.
Call 971 56 404 0802