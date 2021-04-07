د . إAEDSRر . س

Football Fans: A Live Tournament Is Happening At La Mer This Weekend And You Can Join!

If football has been your life calling, you might want to keep scrolling.

On April 9 and 10 2021, the Arabian Automobiles Company Nissan Dubai (the sponsor of Emirati football club Shabab Alahli) invites you and your best mate to take part in a weekend filled with skill-building, LOTSA fun and a game of football but with a twist. 

Yep, this championship is about to give you the rush you’ve been craving

The teqball game has no limits! Lock your calendars and grab a friend while you enjoy a weekend filled with skills & fun. Together with Shabab Al Ahli, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles invites you to join us for a twist of the classic football game at Central Park, La Mer on 9th & 10th of April. 

 

Football fans have even more to look forward to, from 3 – 11 p.m. on 9 April, and from 2 – 10 p.m. on 10 April, claim your spot in the tournament! PLUS winners are being rewarded with official signed Shabab Al-Ahli memorabilia. 

The Arabian Gulf Super Cup won by Shabab Al-Ahli for the 2020 – 2021 season will be on display for the duration of the tournament.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nissan Dubai (@nissandxb)

The teqball game will kick off at Central Park, La Mer on April 9 and 10

Thanks to the folks over at Shabab Al Ahli, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles, the weekend of your DREAMS will starts in less than a week.

So really, note this down on your calendar to avoid any fomo.

ALSO worth noting that The Arabian Gulf Super Cup won by Shabab Al-Ahli for the 2020-2021 season will be on display during the whole thing!

Winning.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHABAB ALAHLI (@shabab_alahli_fc)

The important bits!

Tempted to get involved? Here are the deets!

When? April 9 and 10, 2021

It’s all happening at Central Park, La Mer on April 9 and April 10

April 9, 2021, from 3-11pm.

April 10, 2021, from 2-10pm.

