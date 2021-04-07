Latest
Football Fans: A Live Tournament Is Happening At La Mer This Weekend And You Can Join!
If football has been your life calling, you might want to keep scrolling.
On April 9 and 10 2021, the Arabian Automobiles Company Nissan Dubai (the sponsor of Emirati football club Shabab Alahli) invites you and your best mate to take part in a weekend filled with skill-building, LOTSA fun and a game of football but with a twist.
Yep, this championship is about to give you the rush you’ve been craving
The teqball game has no limits! Lock your calendars and grab a friend while you enjoy a weekend filled with skills & fun. Together with Shabab Al Ahli, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles invites you to join us for a twist of the classic football game at Central Park, La Mer on 9th & 10th of April.
Football fans have even more to look forward to, from 3 – 11 p.m. on 9 April, and from 2 – 10 p.m. on 10 April, claim your spot in the tournament! PLUS winners are being rewarded with official signed Shabab Al-Ahli memorabilia.
The Arabian Gulf Super Cup won by Shabab Al-Ahli for the 2020 – 2021 season will be on display for the duration of the tournament.
Thanks to the folks over at Shabab Al Ahli, Nissan of Arabian Automobiles, the weekend of your DREAMS will starts in less than a week.
So really, note this down on your calendar to avoid any fomo.
Winning.
The important bits!
Tempted to get involved? Here are the deets!
When? April 9 and 10, 2021
April 9, 2021, from 3-11pm.
April 10, 2021, from 2-10pm.