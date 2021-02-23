Coronavirus
From Over 2.7 Million COVID-19 Tests Taken Upon Arrival To The UAE 0.7% Tested Positive
The UAE’s guidelines for travel are 2 COVID-19 tests, one taken prior to departure and one upon arrival. Dubai International Airport provide all arriving passengers a complimentary PCR tests with the result being released in a span of 24 hours.
From the tests that have been done at the airport, 0.7% of arriving passengers, tested positive for COVID-19
Taking a COVID-19 test prior to travelling did not apply to every traveller, however one must be taken when arriving to the UAE. The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GCAA) stated that testing centres are working with the highest global standards and penalties will be imposed if quality is compromised.
More than 2.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted since travel operations in the UAE resumed
The General Civil Aviation Authority also launched the first mobile center, in the world, for civil aviation medical services
The weekly COVID-19 briefing took place today, releasing some new information on vaccination progresses, quarantine guidelines and taking COVID-19 tests upon arriving to the country.
Islamil Mohammed Al Balooshi, Official Spokesperson of UAE Aviation Sector, said that over 70% of frontline workers in the aviation sector received the vaccination.
Listen To The Lovin Daily: You Can Travel From Dubai WITHOUT A Passport
Keep your children safe whilst you travel with this 50-Piece Disposable Kids Face Mask Set
To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.