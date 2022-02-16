WIN: AED500 To Spend On Top Thai Brands

The first-ever Top Thai Brands exhibition is coming to the Middle East and 3 lucky winners could WIN AED500 to splurge!

This is the first time you can truly explore authentic and unique products from Thailand at an event in Dubai organised by the Thai Government, namely the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. It takes place across 5 days (March 1 – March 5) at Souk Al Marfa, Dubai.

A very cool event for Dubai residents, it’s also worth a visit if you’re in a nearby Emirate, ESPECIALLY if you’re lucky enough to nab this voucher!

Entry is free and you’ll be able to explore all Top Thai Brands including everything from the best Thai food products, fashion, household and health items

Interested in Thai food? Read on!

You can delve into Thai food products, (like spices, juices, noodles, seasoning, chips, honey,) health, beauty and spa products (body lotion, shower cream, body scrub, essential oils, mask, serum, herbal balm, massage oil, facial cleanser), fashion (slippers) and household items (home spray and cleaning liquids, wooden ladle, spatula, spoon, turner and pillow).

There’s so much to explore!

For people looking to explore new business opportunities, this is a great trade event arranged by the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand. It’s also a brilliant event to make connections and ‘business matching’ is an important part of the five-day event.

Don’t miss it!

The First Top Thai Brands Exhibition in the Middle East is looming.

When? March 1 to March 5 (4pm – 10pm)

Where? Souk Al Marfa, Dubai