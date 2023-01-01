The 30% Tax Levied On Alcohol Sales In Dubai Has Been Removed From January 1

On June 15, 2018, Dubai imposed a 30% municipality tax on alcohol sales and off-license outlets. A fee of AED230 was added for special licenses, enabling non-Muslims to purchase alcohol.

The regulations remained the same until January 1, 2023.

Dubai suspended the 30% tax on all alcoholic beverages

From January 1, 2023, personal liquor licences will be free for those eligible to legally purchase alcohol in Dubai

A person must be at least 21 to drink legally in the UAE, and alcohol can only be consumed privately or in licensed public places. To obtain a personal liquor license, a valid Emirates ID, or Passport for tourists, will still be required.

Maritime & Mercantile International (MMI), the UAE’s leading beverage import, marketing, sales, retail and distribution organisation, has removed the 30% municipality tax on all alcoholic beverages across its 21 stores in Dubai as well as the personal liquor licence fee. These updates are in line with the directives from the Government of Dubai relating to the purchase and consumption of alcoholic beverages in the city.