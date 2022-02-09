The BIGGEST Eyewear Retailer In Asia Is Going BIG For The Opening Of Their New Dubai Store

Whether you call them specs, glasses, or shades, one thing we can all agree on is sunny Dubai, needs a pair! And if you still don’t know what frame shapes complement your face shape, don’t fret because the experts are here.

Lenskart, the BIGGEST eyewear retailer in Asia, went ALL-OUT for their store opening and it was a sight to see! They had a super exciting flash mob that had everyone on their feet, mascots, surprise giveaways, a photo and gift booth and much more!

Lenskart just opened their first store in Dubai Festival City Mall and it’s a sunny vibe

The optics store also has a 3D AI feature, where you can try on glasses and test the look virtually – either in-store or via their mobile application.

This glasses hub utilises technology with a 20-20 vision

Not only are their eyewear listed at unparalleled prices, but they’ve got over 1,000 styles to choose from. Whatever your requirements are for your specs, they’ve got you covered with their BLU digital, Anti-Fog, Progressive, Anti-Glare & many more! And if it’s not perfect, they’ll customise your shades to include no-slip nose pads, adjustable bridges, or sizes that are fine-tuned until they’re perfect for your face.

Let’s appreciate the level of technology they use to give you the best shopping experience. You’re in a mall so surely you can’t tell if the glasses will be protective enough from the sun right? WRONG! They’ve got a ‘Sun Room’ that simulates the outdoor sun rays so you can test out your glasses before committing.

Ohh and if you download the mobile app, they have an AI-powered facial mapping software that’ll recommend the frame that suits you. It’s just the most seamless shopping experience from before you visit the location.

The clear vision deets

Prices: