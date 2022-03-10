The BTS Concert Will Be Livestreamed In UAE Cinemas This Weekend

K-Pop fans, you’ll be absolutely over the moon to hear that you can watch the BTS concert without purchasing any plane tickets. Lucky for you, their concert is being live-streamed on Saturday, March 12 GLOBALLY!

But that’s not even the best part. You can catch the BTS Seoul concert in Dubai because it’s coming to a cinema near you!

BTS Permission To Dance on Stage is coming to the UAE at VOX Cinemas

The MASSIVE K-pop livestream will be on March 12 at 12:45pm ONLY

It won’t just be in the UAE though, it’ll also be live-streamed in Saudi Arabia, Oman and Bahrain. You’re gonna want to watch this on the big screens over at VOX cinemas.

Permission to Dance on Stage is the latest world tour series headlined by BTS. Be sure they’ll be playing all their hit songs.

Tickets cost AED210 and check which VOX locations are streaming it!