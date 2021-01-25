The Careem App Just Made The Money Transfer Game A Whole Lot Easier

Boy, have we found the next game changer for YOU! Let’s give you a ‘for instance,’ say your friend wants to use any of the Careem services but doesn’t have cash, Careem credit or a debit/credit card, what should they do? a) give up, or b) ask you to send Careem credit Folks, transferring money has never been easier with the new Careem Pay feature

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Careem (@careem)

All about the Careem Pay Careem have many services, like food delivery, Hala Taxi, drop off delivery service, bike and now Careem Pay. By tapping the center button that says “Pay,” you can easily transfer credit to someone in your contacts who can then redeem them for any Careem service instantly. If you don’t have credit on the app, you can also use your debit or credit card. As long as your contact has Careem in the country they’re currently at, you will be able to transfer them the money right away.

You can also request credit Say you’re the one in need of some Careem cash to access their amazing services, you can request it from anyone in your contacts. Simply go through your contacts and think of who will be willing to do you this solid and click request. Even if they don’t have the Careem app installed, they can still forward you the money either using their debit or credit card. Before you’d need their IBAN number that’s super long and complicated, their bank info, their social security number (just kidding) and you’d have to wait a certain amount of hours to actually send them. Careem changed the game!