The Crew On Board A Dubai-Bound Flight Saved The Life Of A Passenger Who Suffered A Cardiac Arrest

A passenger onboard a Go First flight from Kannur to Dubai suffered from a cardiac arrest. He began feeling uncomfortable and asked for medical assistance before losing consciousness. The crew searched for a doctor on board. The Dubai-based doctor Shabeer Ahmed and crew ran to help the passenger.

With help from other passengers, the casualty was placed on the aft galley floor and the crew began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, process,” NDTV quoted the airline as saying. The flight was about to divert to Mumbai for emergency medical assistance but luckily, the passenger regained consciousness.

Dr. Ahmed Shabeer and crew members saved the patient’s life

Dr. Shabeer is a Specialist gastroenterologist at NMC Royal Hospital DIP.

Go First honoured Dr. Shabeer and crew members for saving the passenger’s life

Upon landing in Dubai, the patient was rushed to the hospital for further treatment.

“It was indeed a flight of angels. The crew and doctor that saved the life of the passenger,” Go First wrote on Twitter.