The Crypto Kings Are Hanging Out In Dubai

The AIBC Summit it HERE, crypto peeps!

The tech fans would know what this is but just in case you don’t, the AIBC & AGS Summit is a world-class event that is bringing key brands and individuals from the converging sectors of AI, blockchain, Emerging Tech, all forms of online marketing and affiliation to discuss the future.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: The UAE Will Launch A Vaccine Visa

Today is day one of the three day in-person summit in Dubai and they’re talking all about cypto

People from all around the world are hanging out at the AIBC Summit to talk about the growing acceptance of blockchain, AI, crypto and other emerging technologies

When they say great minds think alike, everyone who is getting into crypto is at this summit to learn, share secrets and network. The summit began today and is ongoing until May 26.

The UAE and Dubai and are always at the forefront of innovation and blockchain and crypto assets still have huge potential for growth and innovation. This is true in regards to both the technology and the financial aspects. We as Dubai Blockchain Center aim to create a fertile environment to foster innovation and educate everyone on the applicable use-cases of this revolutionary economic system that is created by blockchain technology

Dr Marwan Alzarouni, CEO, Dubai Blockchain Centre, said at the summit.

Dubai residents are getting the chance to meet some of the legends of the trade

If you can’t attend the AIBC Summit but are absolutely itching to, you can watch the entire livestream!

Listen To The Lovin Daily: The UAE To Support Egypt’s Efforts To Mediate The Israel-Palestine Ceasefire