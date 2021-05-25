Exclusive The UAE Will Launch A Vaccine Visa

Monday’s announcement that the UAE had introduced vaccines for Chinese tourists begged the question… Will the UAE create opportunities for people from other countries to come and take the vaccine here in Dubai?

As per stats from the UAE government on May 18; more than 73.88% of the total eligible group, individuals above 16, are now vaccinated. In addition, 80.33% of senior citizens, above 60 years of age, are vaccinated, which is the priority group as they are more vulnerable to the disease and its complications. And as we come closer to the objective of vaccinating all eligible adults by year-end, the UAE is slowly looking towards welcoming individuals from other countries to take advantage of the smooth vaccination process in Dubai.

In an exclusive to Smashi TV, Muhammad Ameer Saeed said that UAE will soon launch a vaccine visa, which would allow people from countries that have difficulties obtaining the vaccine, to come to the UAE, take the vaccine, and leave.

