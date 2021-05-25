Coronavirus
EXCLUSIVE: The UAE Will Launch A Vaccine Visa
Monday’s announcement that the UAE had introduced vaccines for Chinese tourists begged the question… Will the UAE create opportunities for people from other countries to come and take the vaccine here in Dubai?
As per stats from the UAE government on May 18; more than 73.88% of the total eligible group, individuals above 16, are now vaccinated. In addition, 80.33% of senior citizens, above 60 years of age, are vaccinated, which is the priority group as they are more vulnerable to the disease and its complications. And as we come closer to the objective of vaccinating all eligible adults by year-end, the UAE is slowly looking towards welcoming individuals from other countries to take advantage of the smooth vaccination process in Dubai.
In an exclusive to Smashi TV, Muhammad Ameer Saeed said that UAE will soon launch a vaccine visa, which would allow people from countries that have difficulties obtaining the vaccine, to come to the UAE, take the vaccine, and leave.
قريباً #الامارات تطلق تأشيرة لقاح #كورونا pic.twitter.com/lzo5w51w56
The UAE is opening its vaccination programme to other countries
In the interview, Mr. Saeed, who is an official from the Ministry of health and the Founder of Zoya Health & Wellbeing Resort said:
I am one of the officials in the Ministry of Health and soon we will be launching the health visa, which means anyone who doesnt have access to the vaccine like in India, Turkey, they can come to uae take the vaccine and leave.
More details have yet to be released, you can watch the full interview (in Arabic) via Smashi TV here
According to the UAE state-run news agency WAM, it’s been confirmed that Chinese tourists can now avail themselves of both the Sinopharm vaccination doses – free of cost in Dubai.
This applies to Chinese nationals above 16 years of age and those who hold a short-term UAE visa.
Chinese nationals temporarily visiting the UAE can visit the official websites of the Chinese Embassy in the UAE and the Consulate-General in Dubai for further info. The vaccines will be administered by the Dubai Health Authority, (DHA).