The Dating In Dubai Reality Show Changed Who They Are Looking For
Remember two months ago when there was all this talk about a reality show being filmed where they were looking to cast Brits and single life in Dubai. Sort of like a Love Island-esque show but obvs set in Dubai instead.
Well, the plotline of the show has changed.
The reality show’s plotline is now looking for Brits who are ‘hustling hard in business’
British TV network, Channel 4 and a Dubai-based The Gold studios is currently drafting people for the show, with no mention of its date of release.
Hmmm, we wonder when we can catch this show on TV. That’d be interesting.
Yep, so if you’re a business-savvy Brit living in Dubai – this may be the reality TV moment for you
The characteristics they’re looking for?
Someone ambitious, makes a lot of money (or is in the journey to making a lot of money) and ideally single.
Hmmm…
Intrigued? Some of the other things they’re looking for include:
- Someone with either a flashy car, a ‘bling’ watch, or your own bikini brand
- A Dubai resident that’s out on the hustle
- Single (ideally)
- Massive personality
- Unbelievably charismatic
- Someone who’s not afraid to tell it like it is
