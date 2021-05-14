The Dating In Dubai Reality Show Changed Who They Are Looking For

Remember two months ago when there was all this talk about a reality show being filmed where they were looking to cast Brits and single life in Dubai. Sort of like a Love Island-esque show but obvs set in Dubai instead.

Well, the plotline of the show has changed.

The reality show’s plotline is now looking for Brits who are ‘hustling hard in business’

British TV network, Channel 4 and a Dubai-based The Gold studios is currently drafting people for the show, with no mention of its date of release.

Hmmm, we wonder when we can catch this show on TV. That’d be interesting.