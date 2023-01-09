The Dubai Community Is Constantly Proving How Safe And Secure The City Is

Dubai is one of the safest cities in the world, there’s no question about that. Hundreds and hundreds of articles name Dubai in the top 10 in various years. This is all thanks to the dedicated community of this wonderful city and of course the authorities.

Lovin Dubai readers love to share their experiences with safety and we love to reshare it!

Here are 3 different instances that showcase how safe, secure and dedicated the Dubai community and authorities are

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lovin Dubai | لوڤن دبي (@lovindubai)

In this first instance, a resident forgot to close their car window after parking on a busy street

Although it’s a risky game, this resident parked their car on a busy street in Dubai and forgot the window open. Upon returning, the owner noticed that nothing was stolen or lost.

Lost and found! This resident lost her wallet and passport in a taxi and they were returned to her in less than 2 hours

This woman shared how she lost her wallet and passport in a taxi. The taxi driver managed to reach out to her and returned her items in a span of an hour and a half.

Dubai Police honoured a resident for handing over AED134,930 he had found

Mr. Upendra Nath Chaturvedi, a Dubai resident handed over a huge sum of money he had found, to the Al Raffa Police Station. Colonel Omar Mohammed bin Hammad, Director of the Al Raffa Police Station, praised Mr Chaturvedi for his honesty and awarded him a certificate of appreciation.