The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Is Hosting A Stellar Line-Up And Unmissable Tournaments This Week

The Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships is back and hosting the WTA and ATP Tours! This is going to be…wait for it… legendary! The best of the best men and women players are going head to head in a week-long competition.

Your favourite players including Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Andrey Ruble, Garbine Muguruza, and Elina Svitolina will see you on the court.

Get ready for the week-long Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship from February 14 – 26!

Novak Djokovic will head an incredible line-up as the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships (DDFTC) men’s tournament celebrates its 30th anniversary

Get ready to watch the legends of the game, including Novak Djokovic & Andy Murray at the ATP men’s draw on February 19 and 20, followed by a week of tournaments. Among those joining the five-time Dubai championship, are young talents and experienced veterans, including Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semi-finalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut. It’s quite the round-up.

Similarly, the Women’s draw is on February 12 and 13, followed by a whole week of thrilling tournaments

9 of the world’s top 10, and 17 from the top 20 women players will compete for the prestigious Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championships trophy. Following the certainly thrilling week of women’s action; the tournament will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the ATP Tour event.

Reigning champion Gabrine Muguruza, two-time winners Simona Halep and Elina Svitolina, 2013 champion Petra Kvitova and 2019 winner Belinda Bencic will go head to head in this nail-biter competition. Aryna Sabalenka will also be a top contender bidding for her first Dubai title. You’ll also see Barbora Krejcikova, Karolina Pliskova, Iga Swiatek, Paula Badosa and more legendary players.

The important deets

The tournaments start with the 22nd year of the WTA event which takes place between February 14 – 19, and continues from February 21 – 26, with the 30th anniversary staging of the ATP Tour 500 tournament.

Find the tournament schedule HERE!

Tickets for this tennis extravaganza are on sale, starting from AED55 and you can get them here!