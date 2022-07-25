The EDM Party Of The YEAR Is Coming And Nucleya Is Headlining!

We can agree to disagree but when it comes to what type of music is used at a party, let’s all agree that EDM is IT! It gets the people going!

Speaking of EDM party of the year, we’ve got MAJOR news for you, party people!

The number 1 electronic music producer in India, DJ Nucleya is coming back to Dubai SOON

Click here to get ‘yo tickets before they’re all SOLD out!

Nucleya’s earned massive acclaim for his transcendent blend of EDM and desi music, even opening for Skrillex and Major Lazer

If you don’t know (but how could you not) Nucleya is the KING of blending EDM with folk-cultural music, typical desi music and all sorts of other genres. You might be more familiar with his award-winning tracks Little Loto and Jungle Raja featuring Divine! He also was nominated for the Best Music Album for the movie Kapoor & Sons at the Mirchi Music Awards and Filmfare Awards. But only that, he was also nominated for the Best Indian Act at the MTV Europe Music Awards. That’s one impressive resume!

So if you want to rave to the electronic music and feel the beats in your heart, this event is definitely what the doctor ordered.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AKS (@aksnights)

The important deets

When? July 30!

Where? The Agenda, Dubai Media City.

How much? AED150 per person or AED200 at the gate

For table packages, contact 0527799914

Click here to get your tickets!