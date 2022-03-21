The First-Ever LIVE Show Of Peppa Pig Is Coming To Thrill ‘Em Kiddos In The UAE!  

The SUPER popular preschool animated television series, Peppa Pig, is bringing its playful cast to the stage this May!

Eithad Arena in Abu Dhabi is going to be taken over by snorts and giggles for four days and SIX whole shows – your little piggies will literally have the best time in the world.

Educating in the most entertaining way possible, the Peppa Pig squad including George, Suzy Sheep and Pedro Pony will all be present to turn the stage into an unmissable funfair.

You can get tickets to the Peppa playground at discounted rates if you nab the one-week, Early bird offer!

15% off on Thursday and Friday shows (Platinum and VIP not included)

10% off on Saturday and Sunday shows (Platinum and VIP not included)

When buying 4 tickets either in Gold or Silver categories a 15% discount is applicable

Get your tickets, here.

Here are all the snorty deets:

Where? Etihad Arena, Yas Island – Abu Dhabi

Dates? May 26 – 29, 2022

Thursday (6pm)

Friday (6pm)

Saturday (2:30pm & 6pm)

Sunday (11am & 2:30pm)

Prices?

Bronze – AED96

Silver – AED171

Gold – AED225

Platinum – AED268

VIP – AED386

